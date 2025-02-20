Sleeper LONG shots to win the NBA Title: Rockets? Clippers? & more | The Big Number

By Tom Haberstroh,Dan Devine, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of The Big Number Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine react to Draymond Green's stunning proclamation that the Golden State Warriors "WILL" win the NBA title this season. They don't agree, but it did give them a good idea — which long shots COULD win the Larry O in June? Find out why the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves all met the threshold as teams with long odds that do have a viable path to pay dirt. Come for the longshot betting tips backed up by the numbers, stay for the Sisqo "Thong Song" reenactment — this episode has it all!

(1:10) - The Big Number: our Draymond Green-level championship sleeper picks

(14:55) - Jamal Murray and the surging Denver Nuggets

(19:00) - Are we underestimating the Memphis Grizzlies?

(25:35) - Can Brunson & Anunoby elevate the New York Knicks?

(29:15) - Are we sleeping on the Timberwolves?

(33:35) - Over/Under scoreboard update

(38:20) - Does the NBA All-Star Game need to change?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!