Six teams whose 2024 expectations are out of whack & is an 18th game around the corner? | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The offseason is a time of high hopes for every franchise and fanbase, with old losing habits and season-ending injuries purely other teams' problems. No, this will surely be our year. Unfortunately, Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab & Jori Epstein have come to pour cold water on some fanbases' summer optimism.

Kicking off the episode, however, the trio reacts to news from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the NFLPA is working on a proposal to end spring & summer OTAs in favor of a longer training camp period in July, meaning players would essentially have January through July away from their teams. Jori and the crew expound on how this is likely the big bargaining chip as the NFL likely prepares to ask players for an 18th regular season game & the pros and cons to losing the May and June offseason workouts.

Later in the show, Frank, Fitz & Jori share which teams should have limited expectations this year, including why the Pittsburgh Steelers need to focus on their defense rather than Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields, why the Cleveland Browns need to figure out if Deshaun Watson can actually be good, why the Seattle Seahawks need to expect an adjustment period with new head coach Mike Macdonald and more.

Closing out the episode, it's not all negative – the crew talks about three non-playoff teams from the 2023 season who they predict will make the playoffs this upcoming January.

(2:30) NFLPA's proposal to limit OTAs; bargaining chip for 18th game?

(15:40) Teams with 'out of whack' expectations: Pittsburgh Steelers

(21:30) Green Bay Packers

(25:00) Buffalo Bills

(32:00) Cleveland Browns

(37:15) Houston Texans

(41:10) Seattle Seahawks

(47:50) Three non-playoff teams who could make 2024 playoffs

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of Zero Blitz and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts