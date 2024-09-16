Sidney Crosby signs two-year, $17.4 million extension to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Sidney Crosby isn't going anywhere.

The longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain has signed a deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2027, the team announced Monday. The two-year extension carries an annual value of $8.7 million.

Crosby, one of the greatest hockey players of all time, has spent his entire NHL career with the Penguins, joining the team in 2005. The 37-year-old center became the team's captain in 2007, and has held the role since.

Crosby is a ten-time NHL All-Star, and led Pittsburgh to win the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2026 and 2017.

