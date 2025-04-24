Shannon Sharpe stepping away from ESPN duties amid $50 miillion sexual assault lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe is stepping away from ESPN for the next few months.

The Hall of Fame tight end and "First Take" host announced on Thursday that he is stepping back from his broadcast appearances on the network while he deals with the fallout of a $50 million lawsuit filed earlier this week. The lawsuit, filed by an alleged former romantic partner, accuses Sharpe of sexual assault and battery.

In a statement posted to social media, Sharpe said that the relationship was "100% consensual" but said that he was "electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties."

"I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason," the statement said.

In a statement sent to multiple outlets, ESPN said it supported Sharpe's choice.

"This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon's decision to step away," the statement said.

This story will be updated.