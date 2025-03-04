Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secures 4th 50-point game of season in Thunder win over Rockets

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots in front of Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) and \h during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images (Alonzo Adams/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The NBA's leading scorer delivered Monday night in a potential playoff preview.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 51 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 137-128 win over Houston Rockets. With the win, the Thunder improved to 50-11 to cushion their stranglehold of first place in the Western Conference. The 37-24 Rockets remain in fifth place in the West as a potential second-round opponent for the Thunder in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander's tally marked his fourth 50-plus point effort of the season, the most in the NBA as he further strengthened his MVP campaign. He secured his 50th and 51st points on a putback of a missed Cason Wallace dunk with three minutes remaining.

The bucket increased Oklahoma City's lead to 132-120 as the Thunder thwarted any Houston hope of a late rally.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!