In scary Talladega moment, tire carrier gets brushed by car on pit road, but he's fine

NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 27: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Chili's Ride the 'Dente Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)
By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Bit of a scary moment at Talladega on Sunday afternoon, as the tire handler for Carson Hocevar took a pretty hard hit from the incoming car of Josh Berry. Hocevar's car was canted out onto pit road, and when Berry came through, well, a touch of chaos ensued.

The tire carrier, Jarius Morehead, said in a brief television interview afterward that he was fine after the hit. Morehead played college football at N.C. State. Here's him in a more favorable moment:

As a safety, Morehead surely made a few hard tackles ... though none as hard as getting hit by a car. Fortunately, all is well; that's why pit road speed limits exist.

