Saints tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after medical episode, team believes he may have experienced a seizure

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs through drills at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California on Friday night after experiencing a medical episode, the team announced Saturday.

Graham was arrested after exhibiting erratic behavior, per TMZ. After being evaluated by a doctor, the Saints believe Graham experienced a seizure. Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is already back with the Saints.

The Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It's unclear if Graham will take part in that contest.

This story will be updated.

