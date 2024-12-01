Russell Wilson's revival continues as he leads Steelers to shootout win over Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 01: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Russell Wilson's career was called dead after a disastrous stint with the Denver Broncos.

Instead, he's quarterbacking a first-place Pittsburgh Steelers team fresh off a shootout win over a division rival.

Wilson's revival was on full display Sunday as he led the Steelers in a 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The point total was the highest by Pittsburgh since it scored 52 against the Panthers in 2018. The win kept Pittsburgh (9-3) a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) for first place in the AFC North.

Wilson was integral in Sunday's offensive outburst on a three-touchdown day. He overcame an early pick 6 that spotted the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

After the pick 6, Wilson led the Steelers on five consecutive scoring drives that gave the Steelers a 27-21 lead. He eventually sealed the win with a 43-yard pass to Van Jefferson that kept a field-goal drive alive and allowed the Steelers to burn valuable fourth-quarter clock.

Wilson bounces back from early mistake

The Steelers responded to the early pick 6 with a touchdown drive that ended with a 17-yard George Pickens touchdown on a screen pass from Wilson. Wilson's second touchdown was a 23-yard strike to Calvin Austin III over the top of the Cincinnati secondary.

In the third quarter, Wilson leaned on the mobility that became his trademark as a Pro Bowler with the Seahawks. Facing pressure on second-and-5, Wilson stepped up into the pocket and found tight end Pat Freiermuth sitting in a soft spot in the Bengals zone. Freiermuth hauled in the 25-yard pass for a touchdown to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 34-24 late in the third quarter.

A defensive touchdown extended the Pittsburgh lead to 41-24 before the Bengals put pressure back on the Steelers with a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins.

The Steelers responded with an 11-play, 72-yard field goal drive that ate 4:46 off the fourth-quarter clock and extended the Pittsburgh lead to 44-31. Wilson kept the drive alive on third-and-9 with a 43-yard pass to Jefferson into the red zone.

Russell Wilson with the CLUTCH connection to Van Jefferson 💪pic.twitter.com/vSsHF79CIT — Steelers Nation (@SteelerNationCP) December 1, 2024

The Bengals responded with a quick touchdown drive to cut their deficit to 44-38 with 2:39 remaining. But a failed onside clock allowed the Steelers to run out the clock on the win.