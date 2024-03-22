Russell Wilson loses about $3.5 million on sale on Denver-area home after Broncos release

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos during week 18 of NFL season LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 7: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks toward head coach Sean Payton on the sideline during the second half of the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 27-14 during week 18 of NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /Denver Post via Getty Images)

Russell Wilson's departure from Denver wasn't just expensive for the Broncos .

Wilson sold his Denver-area home for $21.5 million on Wednesday, according to The Denver Post . While that's a hefty price tag for most people, it's actually about $3.5 million less than what he paid for it back in 2022 — which marked the most ever paid for a residential property in the Denver metro area at the time.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, purchased the 20,000-square-foot home in Cherry Hills Village in 2022 after he was traded to the Broncos. The home, which sits on 5 acres of land, has four bedrooms and 12 full bathrooms along with an indoor swimming pool, a full basketball court and a guest apartment.

The home was purchased by an LLC, so it’s unclear who is behind the buy. Wilson’s previous home in the Seattle area is still on the market, too. It was initially listed around $28 million, but has dropped to about $26 million.

The Broncos made a huge move to trade for Wilson in 2022, though the deal and $242-million contract extension they gave him will go down as one of the worst in NFL history. The team then released Wilson this offseason after just two seasons with the team, which resulted in an $85 million dead hit on the salary cap.

Wilson has since signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'll take over after Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky shared the starting job last season.

The 35-year-old is undoubtedly nearing the end of his career in the league. If things don’t go well in Pittsburgh, he could easily end up somewhere else in 2025. Now that he’s on a much shorter deal and facing that much uncertainty, he’ll likely want to consider renting a place in the Pittsburgh area this time around.