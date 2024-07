Bobby Witt Jr. will be active at next week's MLB All-Star festivities.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old Kansas City Royals shortstop was named to his first All-Star team. On Monday, MLB announced that he will participate in the Home Run Derby. Witt joins a field that includes Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso and Alec Bohm.

Half the field remains unnamed with the event slated to take place in one week on July 15.