Rory McIlroy dominates Xander Schauffele, field for 4th Wells Fargo title as PGA Championship looms

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after making an eagle on the 10th hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 12, 2024 in Clifton, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy was dialed en on Sunday at one of his favorite courses en route to his fourth career victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The four-time major winner carded five birdies and two eagles en route to an 6-under round at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, which will host the PGA Championship next year for the second time. The runaway Sunday secured a -17 finish for the tournament and a five-stroke victory over second-place finisher Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele entered Sunday with a one-stroke lead over McIlroy at 12-under par. Playing in the final group, the pair were tied after nine holes. McIlroy went on to card two eagles and two birdies on the back nine, while Schauffele finished the back nine at 1-over.

When McIlroy walked to the 18th green with victory in hand, an appreciate crowd greeted him with a chant of "Rory, Rory, Rory!" The win at Quail Hollow was McIlroy's fourth since 2010.

McIlroy's dominant win arrives days ahead of the PGA Championship, which will be hosted by the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The most recent of McIlroy's' four major victories took place when Valhalla last hosted the PGA Championship in 2014.

