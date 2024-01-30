Rory McIlroy, making season debut at Pebble Beach, eager for golf world to reunite

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 10th hole on the fourth day of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 21, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images) (Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

The new PGA Tour season is about a month old headed into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, which marks the second designated event of the year.

But the vibes on the Monterey Peninsula, as more players leave for LIV Golf while a deal between the leagues is still pending, are definitely a bit off. Even winning at Pebble Beach this week doesn’t mean as much as it used to.

"I'd like to win here and stand up with a trophy on 18 green and know that I've beaten all of the best players in the world, so yeah," Rory McIlroy said Tuesday when asked if a win would feel diminished.

While the field this week is definitely stronger than most, McIlroy's logic makes sense. England's Tyrrell Hatton, who is ranked No. 16 in the Official World Golf Rankings, was the latest to make the jump to LIV Golf this week ahead of its season opener in Mexico. Hatton joined Jon Rahm's team after he left for LIV Golf late last year.

McIlroy said he spoke with Hatton on Sunday night about his decision to go to LIV Golf and, just like he was with Rahm, he was supportive. That’s a big change for how McIlroy was even just a few months ago.

"At the end of the day I think I'm done with trying to change people's minds and trying to get them to see things a certain way or try to see things through my lens because that's ultimately not the way the world works," McIlroy said. "You know, these are guys that I respect and that I've spent a lot of time with and if that's what they feel is the best decision for them, then I'm going to, you know, be supportive of that decision and let them go and do their own thing."

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are supposed to be finalizing an agreement for their proposed partnership. They had set a deadline for that to be completed by the end of 2023, though it was extended indefinitely after no deal was reached in time.

The PGA Tour is reportedly close to reaching a $3 billion investment deal with Strategic Sports Group, though it's unclear how the PIF and LIV Golf would factor into that investment or what it would mean for the future partnership. Though McIlroy isn't involved in the decision-making process anymore — he stepped down from the Tour's board last year — he's more than ready for the deal between the Tour and the Strategic Sports Group to be done.

"I feel like this thing could have been over and done with months ago," McIlroy said. "I think just for all of our sakes that the sooner that we sort of get out of it and we have a path forward, the better."

McIlroy won twice on Tour last season, first at The CJ Cup in October and then again at the Genesis Scottish Open. While he failed to win a major championship once again — it’s now been a decade since he’s done so — McIlroy finished inside the top 10 in his last 10 starts on Tour to close out the season. He also finished in second at the Dubai Invitational earlier this month before winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for a fourth time on the DP World Tour.

McIlroy is currently ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings, behind only Scottie Scheffler. There are a number of scenarios where McIlroy can jump Scheffler and reclaim the No. 1 ranking this week, including with a win on Sunday afternoon.

But until the sport is all back together, at least in McIlroy’s eyes, that wouldn’t mean as much as it used to.