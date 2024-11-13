Rookie Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy had second surgery on injured knee that sidelined him for 2024 season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has had a second surgery on his injured right knee.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the procedure while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

Kevin O'Connell on J.J. McCarthy’s recent second knee surgery.



pic.twitter.com/gEvHt5GJHC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2024

McCarthy, whom the Vikings selected with the No. 10 pick in April's NFL draft, initially had surgery in August to repair the meniscus in his right knee. The procedure sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie season.

The second surgery was to address to swelling in his knee since's he's resumed activity following his first surgery. Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, McCarthy had a biologic injection as part of the second procedure.

His timeline to return remains the same, according to O'Connell. His initial prognosis placed him on track to be ready for the 2025 season.