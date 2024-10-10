Rookie QB check-ins ahead of Week 6: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald join forces to look ahead to Week 6 of NFL action and answer mailbag questions from listeners.

Nate and Charles start with some key Week 6 matchups as they analyze each one through the lens of the rookie starting quarterbacks. The duo give their thoughts on whether Jayden Daniels can keep up in a shootout with Lamar Jackson, what to expect in Drake Maye's first start, how Bo Nix and the elite Denver defense are both starting to click and what to expect from Spencer Rattler in the Shanahan-style New Orleans offense.

Next, Nate and Charles discuss a few other games on their mind, including a hoss fight in Green Bay and the Dallas Cowboys entering yet another prove-it game.

Later, the two hosts open up the mailbag and answer listener-submitted questions on Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur, Jalen Hurts' future, how the tight end position is changing, why Younghoe Koo kicks like that and much more.

(2:25) Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens

(10:10) Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

(19:30) Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

(25:10) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

(30:10) Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers

(35:20) Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

(39:15) Mailbag: answering listener-submitted questions

