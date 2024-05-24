Rich Paul says Bronny James will not sign two-way NBA contract: 'Teams know that. I'm not doing that.'

Bronny James Bronny James talks to media during the 2024 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Don't expect to see Bronny James play in the G-League next season, says his agent, Rich Paul.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Paul said he will not allow his client to sign a two-way contract

"Yes, that's absolutely true," Paul said. "Teams know that. I'm not doing that."

Each NBA roster has up to three spots for players who sign two-way contracts. Players on two-way contracts are paid the same whether they are in the NBA or G-League and can be active for up to 50 games with their NBA team.

In April, the 19-year-old James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, declared for the NBA draft. He is expected to remain available and not return for his sophomore year at USC after he was medically cleared by the NBA's Fitness to Play Panel after experiencing cardiac arrest during a workout last July.

"Bronny James has done enough this week to be drafted.”@krystenpeek thinks Bronny will be in the league next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/VGWufOKvR4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 17, 2024

James' draft stock has him pegged him to be selected some time in the second round. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns, whose sole pick is 22nd overall, will hold a workout for James next week.

Despite numerous invites, James is expected to only workout for a few teams, including the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Where James is drafted has led to speculation that his father, who has a June 29 player option deadline, could follow. And while LeBron may or may not want to leave the Lakers to play with his son, Paul is focused on Bronny's immediate future.

"If it aligns where he can play with his dad, great," Paul told Haynes. "Am I necessarily focused on that? No, not at all. I'm focused on a team-plan investment and a seriousness as it pertains to fit and opportunity.