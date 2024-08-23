RFK Jr. set to speak in Arizona about his campaign's 'path forward.' Here's a timeline of his presidential run.

Robert F Kennedy, Jr in Yorba Linda, CA. YORBA LINDA, CA - JUNE 12, 2024: Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Nixon Library on June 12, 2024 in Yorba Linda, California. The speech is part of the Richard Nixon Foundation's 2024 Presidential Policy Perspective series.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to make remarks in Arizona on Friday detailing his campaign's "path forward."

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will also be in Arizona. Trump told CNN on Tuesday that he would consider giving Kennedy a position in his administration if he's elected.

Here is a timeline of Kennedy's presidential campaign so far.

• April 5, 2023: Kennedy files his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

• April 19, 2023: Kennedy announces his campaign to the public at Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, Mass. In his speech, he referenced his long-held belief that drugs and vaccines are "poison[ing] our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs."

• June 15, 2023: In an interview with Joe Rogan, Kennedy said he thought the CIA might "kill him" and repeated popular conspiracy theories regarding his uncle John F. Kennedy and his father Robert F. Kennedy's assassinations. He also claimed Wi-Fi causes cancer and "leaky brain."

• July 15, 2023: The New York Post publishes an article about how, at a dinner party, Kennedy made racist and conspiratorial comments to guests about COVID.

• Aug. 13, 2023: At the Iowa State Fair, Kennedy said he would support a national ban on abortions after the three-month mark. A campaign spokesperson later claimed Kennedy "misunderstood" the question.

• Sept. 23, 2023: Reports circulate that Kennedy will no longer run for president as a Democrat, but instead as an independent.

• Oct. 9, 2023: Kennedy announces he will run as an independent. His campaign manager, Dennis Kucinich, steps down and Kennedy's daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, takes over.

• Dec. 22, 2023: The American Values PAC announces it will be focusing its efforts on securing Kennedy a spot on ballots in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Texas.

• Jan. 2, 2024: Del Bigtree, a well-known anti-vaccine activist, is announced as Kennedy's communications director.

• Jan. 3, 2024: Utah becomes the first state to grant Kennedy ballot access.

• Jan. 23, 2024: Kennedy says he has enough signatures to appear on the balot in New Hampshire

• Jan. 29, 2024: Kennedy claims the Trump campaign reached out about Kennedy serving as his vice president. "I would not take that job," Kennedy told NewsNation. "I'm flattered that President Trump would offer it to me, but it's not something that I'm interested in."

• Feb. 11, 2024: During the Super Bowl, the American Values PAC runs a 30-second ad in support of Kennedy — the only campaign ad that aired nationally during the game. It reportedly cost $7 million and was a shot-by-shot recreation of a John F. Kennedy campaign ad from 1960.

• March 12, 2024: The Kennedy campaign shares its shortlist for Kennedy's running mate, which included Democratic former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Republican Sen. Rand Paul, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, former Democratic presidential candidate and New York City mayor candidate Andrew Yang and professional football player Aaron Rodgers.

• March 26, 2024: Kennedy announces philanthropist and attorney Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

• April 1, 2024: In an interview with CNN, Kennedy claims Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump.

• April 18, 2024: Kennedy secures ballot access in Michigan.

• May 8, 2024: The New York Times reports that in a 2012 deposition, Kennedy said doctors found a dead worm in his brain. Kennedy responds to the article in a post on X writing, "I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate."

• June 10, 2024: The Kennedy campaign claims they got access to enough state ballots to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. The campaign also claimed Kennedy therefore should qualify for CNN's presidential debate on June 27. CNN did not verify this was the case.

• June 11, 2024: New York voters, backed by the Democratic National Committee, sue to keep Kennedy off of the state's ballot. Clear Choice Action, another Democrat group, also claimed that Kennedy had lied about his New York residence on campaign filings.

• June 27, 2024: Kennedy is not invited to CNN's presidential debate with Biden and Trump. Instead, Kennedy hosted a rival event in Los Angeles and attempted to respond in real time to the same questions Biden and Trump were getting.

• July 2, 2024: Vanity Fair publishes a history of the Kennedy family with a focus on past allegations against Kennedy, including an allegation that he sexually assaulted a family babysitter. There is also a photo of Kennedy posing with a cooked animal carcass, which is speculated to be a dog. Kennedy claimed it was actually a goat.

• July 16, 2024: Kennedy apologizes after his son leaks a private phone call between Kennedy and Trump. In the call, Trump appears to try to coax Kennedy to join his ticket.

• Aug. 4, 2024: In an apparent attempt to get ahead of a New Yorker story, Kennedy shares a video on X where he tells comedian Roseanne Barr about the time in 2014 when he discovered a dead bear off the side of the road, put it in his car and then left it in Central Park as a joke.

• Aug. 7, 2024: In an interview with the New York Post, Kennedy shares more about his interest in roadkill. "I've been picking up roadkill my whole life," he said. "I have a freezer full of it."

• Aug. 12, 2024: Judge Christina Ryba rules to remove Kennedy from the New York ballot, claiming Kennedy misrepresented his residency as New York when it should've been California. The Kennedy campaign said they would file an appeal.

• Aug. 20, 2024: Shanahan hints that she and Kennedy might drop out of the presidential race. "We run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency as we draw votes from Trump," she said in an interview. Kennedy posts on X: "I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign."

• Aug. 21, 2024: The Kennedy campaign announces Kennedy will hold a press conference about the campaign's "path forward" on Aug. 23 in Phoenix, Ariz.

• Aug. 22, 2024: Kennedy withdraws from the Arizona ballot.

• Aug. 23, 2024: Ahead of his planned speech to talk about his campaign's "path forward," Kennedy says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he will endorse Trump.