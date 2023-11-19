Reports: Sam Pittman to return as Arkansas head coach next season

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on the sidelines against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) (Michael Woods/AP)

Sam Pittman will return as the head coach of Arkansas next season.

The Razorbacks have had a disappointing season, but athletic director Hunter Yurachek informed the coaches and players of his decision to retain Pittman following Saturday's win over Florida International, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Arkansas improved to 4-7 (1-6 SEC) with Saturday night's 44-20 win over FIU. It was the Razorbacks' first home win since a 28-6 win over Kent State back on Sept. 9.

The Razorbacks started the season 2-0 before dropping their next six games. The losing streak, which included one-possession losses to BYU, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State, was snapped with an overtime win at Florida on Nov. 4.

However, Pittman's team then followed that up with a 48-10 blowout home loss to Auburn, leaving many wondering whether Pittman would return to Fayetteville for a fifth season.

The Razorbacks, who will close out the regular season at home against No. 9 Missouri on Friday, were in a brutal place when Pittman took over the program.

Pittman brought the program back to relevancy after the end of the Bret Bielema era and the brutal two-year stint for Chad Morris. In fact, a 20-game SEC losing streak was snapped during Pittman’s first season and he managed to lead the team to winning records in both 2021 (9-4) and 2022 (7-6).

The Razorbacks have not been able to keep those winning ways going this season and have especially struggled on offense. Dan Enos, hired by Pittman to replace Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, was fired after the 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Enos lasted only eight games on the job.

Pittman, who has a 22-24 (11-22 SEC) record in Fayetteville, will be tasked with hiring another new offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. Pittman, 61, spent decades as an offensive line coach before landing the Arkansas job, his first head-coaching position at the NCAA level. He coached the Razorbacks’ line from 2013 to 2015 and also had stops at Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.