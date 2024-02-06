Reports: Giants hiring ex-Titans DC Shane Bowen to replace Wink Martindale

NFL: DEC 31 Titans at Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: Tennessee Titans assistant coach Shane Bowen watches action during game featuring the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans on December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants have their next defensive coordinator.

The Giants have struck a deal to bring Shane Bowen as their next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Monday afternoon. Bowen spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.

The #Giants agree to terms with Shane Bowen, their new defensive coordinator. https://t.co/2klWQEAA9B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024

Bowen first landed in the league in 2016 as a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans. After two seasons there, he made the jump to the Titans as a linebackers coach before he was promoted to the defensive coordinator role ahead of the 2021 season.

Bowen, 37, then left the Titans after the organization fired head coach Mike Vrabel after he led the team to a second straight losing season. Despite that, the Titans’ defense still finished in the middle of the pack in both yards per game and points per game allowed last season. The Titans have since hired Brian Callahan to replace Vrabel.

Bowen will replace Don "Wink" Martindale in New York. Martindale split with the Giants last month after two seasons with the organization. He reportedly "cursed out" Giants head coach Brian Daboll on his way out the door, too, after Daboll dismissed several assistants — including linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

The Giants went 6-11 last season, the second under Daboll, and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven years. They finished tied for first in turnovers created as a defensive unit, but finished 27th in yards allowed per game and 26th in points allowed per game.