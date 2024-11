ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 29: UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on before a game between the UCF Knights and the Utah Utes, Friday, November 29, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fl (Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gus Malzahn is taking a different job in Florida.

According to ESPN, the UCF coach is stepping down to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State. UCF ended its season on Friday night with a home loss to Utah. The defeat dropped the Knights to 4-8 on the season.