Report: Proposed Kristaps Porziņģis trade to Celtics falls apart

NBA: Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards Jan 21, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports - 19836333

A proposed trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers that would have sent Kristaps Porziņģis to the Boston Celtics fell apart on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Washington Wizards and Celtics are still working on making the deal happen, but it won't involved the Clippers, Wojnarowski reports.

The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Earlier Wednesday, Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers were closing in on a three-way deal that would have sent Porziņģis to Boston. Per the reported parameters, the Wizards would have received Marcus Morris and the No. 30 pick in Thursday's draft from Los Angeles, while Boston would send Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers.

Marc Stein reports that injury concerns around Brogdon prompted the Clippers to back out of talks.

Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight.



A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out.



More NBA from me: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2023

The Clippers would also have sent wing Amir Coffey to Washington, and the Celtics would have sent Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards in the deal, per Wojnarowski. The trade would have required Porziņģis to opt into his $36 million player option for the upcoming season.