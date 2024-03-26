Report: L'Jarius Sneed, Titans agree to 4-year deal with $55M guaranteed after trade from Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a play during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs, looking ahead to the historic task of winning a third straight Super Bowl, came into the offseason looking to retain two of their defensive stars.

Defensive end Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed were set to be free agents. Jones got a huge contract extension to stay with the Chiefs. Sneed's situation was more difficult, as is the case for many players who are given the franchise tag. He ended up getting permission to seek a trade in late February.

Now, Sneed is being traded to Tennessee, and he's agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a reported $55 million guaranteed.

New #Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed has agreed to terms on a massive new contract now that his deal to Tennessee is done, getting a 4-year, $76.4M deal, sources say. It includes $55M guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. One of the highest-paid CBs.

The Chiefs are expected to receive a third-round draft pick in next year's draft and swap seventh-round picks with the Titans in the 2024 draft.

L'Jarius Sneed's impact on the Chiefs

Sneed was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, and immediately became a big part of a Chiefs defense that was coming off a Super Bowl win.

As a rookie, Sneed started six games in the regular season and all three playoff games, including a Super Bowl loss. He remained a starter his next three seasons and was a big part of two Super Bowl championship teams.

Sneed's versatility was an asset for creative defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Sneed started his career as a slot cornerback but shifted outside. He also was an adept blitzer off the edge, which Spagnuolo took advantage of often. Sneed was a good cover corner who wasn't afraid to tackle (he had 108 tackles in 2022) and could do practically whatever Spagnuolo needed.

Sneed also made one of the biggest plays of the Chiefs dynasty. In the fourth quarter of last season's AFC championship game, he punched out a ball from Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers right before Flowers crossed the goal line. The Chiefs recovered and went on to win.

What a play by Sneed to prevent the TD 🔥



📺: #KCvsBAL on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/IIZbdmhqNS pic.twitter.com/bFvdrGRl3I — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2024

Sneed became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL very quickly and he was a great fit for the Chiefs' scheme. He also wanted a long-term deal. When he was given the franchise tag this offseason, he was also given permission to seek a trade. Many teams reportedly were interested, which was no surprise given Sneed's stellar play.

A lot has gone well for the Chiefs in 2024, but Sneed's deal became a big challenge. So the Titans took full advantage and bolstered their defense. They already signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, so Sneed will be a welcome addition who should help the Titans compete in the AFC South this fall.