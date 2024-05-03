Report: Lakers fire head coach Darvin Ham after just 2 seasons, latest playoff series loss to Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers look at LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Darvin Ham’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers is over.

The Lakers fired their head coach on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move came days after the Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Ham spent just two seasons with James and the Lakers.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers dismissed coach Darvin Ham, sources tell ESPN. In two seasons, Ham was 90-74 with a Western Conference Finals berth, two Play-In victories and an In-Season title. Lakers lost in five games to Denver in opening-round. pic.twitter.com/33ck0Hgyu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2024

Ham took over for Frank Vogel after the 2021-22 season, and he found success almost immediately. The Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals last season, though the Nuggets swept them in that round before winning their first ever NBA title.

The Lakers got off to a great start this season. They went a perfect 7-0 and won the inaugural in-season tournament in Las Vegas in December. James was named the tournament's MVP, too, after he averaged 26.4 points and shot nearly 57% from the field in those seven games. That led to a banner being raised at Crypto.com Arena.

But after the Lakers’ title, things went downhill fast. The Lakers lost 12 of their next 17 games and quickly tumbled down the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers finished the season with a 47-35 record, and made it into the play-in tournament after winning 11 of their last 14 regular season games. The Lakers then snuck past the New Orleans Pelicans to earn a spot in the playoffs, which marked their fourth postseason trip in the last five seasons. The Nuggets, however, beat them 4-1 in the first series.

"It's been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I'll tell you that," Ham said after their loss to the Nuggets on Monday, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "It's been a hell of a two years."

James, like he did earlier in the year after their post-in-season tournament stumble, didn’t sound very happy following their season-ending loss on Monday night.

LeBron, when asked if he’s given thought to tonight being the last game he’s played as a Laker:



“Uhhh, I’m not gonna answer that. Appreciate it.” — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) April 30, 2024

James, 39, averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. He played in 71 games, which marked his highest output since the 2017-18 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So after their early playoff exit, the Lakers decided it’s time to move on. They’ve now parted ways with Ham after just two seasons at the helm. He finished with a 90-74 overall record leading the Lakers, which marked his first head coaching job in the league. He went just 1-8 against the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Whenever the Lakers find a replacement for Ham, they will be James’ fourth head coach during his seven seasons with the organization — assuming he returns next fall. Vogel lasted the longest working with James, though he was fired after his third season.