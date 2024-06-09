Report: Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller retires from NFL at 31 after 1 season with Giants

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has retired from the NFL at 31 years old after a single season with the New York Giants, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Waller informed the Giants of his decision prior to the start of their minicamp, per the report.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!