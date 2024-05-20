Report: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice attends OTAs amid offseason incidents

SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-RICE-KC Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass during OTAs on May 24, 2023, at the team's training facility in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Kansas City Star/TNS)

Amid an offseason full of troubles, receiver Rashee Rice reported for the Kansas City Chiefs' organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, according to reports.

The second-year receiver has made several off-field headlines for incidents unrelated to football during the past two months, including his involvement in a multi-car crash while racing a Lamborghini in Northeast Dallas. Rice currently faces eight felony charges stemming from the crash and a $1 million lawsuit from two people who suffered injuries in the accident. A suspension by the NFL is very likely forthcoming.

Additionally, Rice is suspected of assaulting a person at a Dallas nightclub earlier this month.

Rice, 24, participated remotely in offseason activities with the Chiefs earlier in the offseason, according to head coach Andy Reid. At the time, shortly after the crash, the team's stance was to let the legal process work itself out before making any decision on Rice's status.

The Chiefs made two notable additions at receiver so far this offseason, signing free agent Marquise Brown and selecting Texas speedster Xavier Worthy with their first-round pick. The team is seeking to bolster its depth at the position, especially as Rice is expected to draw a significant suspension, and increase production for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rice was Kansas City's second-round draft pick (No. 55 overall) out of SMU last year. During the regular season, he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He set a record for rookie receivers with 26 postseason receptions as the Chiefs made a run to a second consecutive Super Bowl championship.