Report: Bills RB Nyheim Hines to miss entire 2023 season after off-site knee injury

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a "significant" knee injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

The nature of the knee injury isn't known, and neither is the cause. According to Pelissero, it happened "off site" and not at the Bills' facility.

#Bills RB Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



A tough break for Buffalo and the versatile Hines, who was acquired at the trade deadline last fall. pic.twitter.com/5nMtV6xtAd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

This is a brutal turn of events for the 26-year-old Hines. He was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Bills in the middle of last season, and took a pay cut to stay in Buffalo when the Bills restructured his contract.

Without Hines, the Bills have James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray at running back. But Hines' absence leaves a bigger hole than just third-down passer. He was also expected to be the primary kick and punt returner for the Bills, a role he filled last year with positive results — especially in Week 18, when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

The first return of Week 18 was especially meaningful for Bills players, staff, and fans. It was the first game since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, and Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It sent Highmark Stadium into an earth-shaking frenzy.

One of the most electric moments of the 2022 season. All the best, Nyheim Hines. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/W2jEY0pFWN — Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) July 24, 2023

According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the in-house options to replace Hines in those two jobs are Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir and Micah Hyde.