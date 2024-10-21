Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk out for season with ACL, MCL injury in loss to Chiefs

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) lays on the ground after suffering an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Brandon Aiyuk’s season is over.

The San Francisco 49ers sustained a season-ending knee injury in their 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, tests confirmed on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Aiyuk has a torn ACL and MCL, and there may be other damage in his knee. He will have surgery in the near future.

Aiyuk caught a pass over the middle of the field late in the first half of Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, but his knee buckled in hard as he was hit and brought down. Ayiuk remained on the field for quite some time before he eventually walked off and into the medical tent. He was eventually carted off into the locker room, and was ruled out of the game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team feared he had sustained an ACL injury.

Aiyuk held out for most of both the offseason and the preseason this fall while searching for a new long-term contract with the organization. He eventually signed a four-year, $120 million deal to remain in San Francisco.

Aiyuk will finish the season with 374 yards and no touchdowns on 25 catches. All of those figures are career lows for the 26-year-old, who the 49ers first selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Arizona State. Aiyuk racked up a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season while leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk’s injury is just the latest the 49ers’ offense has dealt with already this season. Star running back Christian McCaffrey still hasn’t seen the field while dealing with a calf and Achilles injury, and Deebo Samuel appeared in just a handful of snaps on Sunday before leaving the game with an illness. Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut in Sunday’s loss after missing the first six games of the year after he was shot in the chest earlier this fall, too.

The 49ers dropped to 3-4 on the season after Sunday’s loss. They’ll host the Dallas Cowboys next week.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!