Raiders WR Davante Adams had 1 catch, slammed helmet down during loss: 'Frustration'

When the Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams, it was all smiles. Adams wanted a new start after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and got his wish when the Packers traded him to Las Vegas.

Near the end of his 25th game with the Raiders, Adams' frustration became impossible to hide.

Monday night was a low point for the Raiders and Adams too. Adams had one catch for 11 yards in a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions that was nowhere near that close. The Raiders were out-gained 486-157. The Lions kept Las Vegas in the game for a while with many mistakes, but it's not like the Raiders could take advantage.

Adams' frustration boiled over in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo missed a wide-open Adams deep downfield for what would have been a touchdown to pull the Raiders within one score. When Adams got to the sideline he slammed his helmet down, sat down on the bench, yelled something in apparent anger and then put his head down.

After the game, Adams avoided saying anything controversial.

"Honestly I don't know what to say at this moment. I truly don't," Adams said in the locker room afterward. "I wish I had the words to say something that's not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context. Truly, I just don't know."

He was asked if he could elaborate on any of his feelings.

"Frustration," Adams said. "But, I mean, that kind of goes without saying."

Adams wasn't the only one. Josh Jacobs, who is having a horrible season after being an All-Pro last season, also seemed frustrated. He was asked if he had any ideas on how to spark the Raiders' offense,

"I don't know it ain't my job," Jacobs said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

Too often over the past two seasons, Adams has been ignored in the offense for a quarter, a half or more. In some of the Raiders more perplexing collapses during losses last season, Adams' quiet stretches were a key part of the problem. Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and finishing with one catch on seven targets is a big problem.

Adams will turn 31 years old later this year. He has put himself in good position to make the Hall of Fame some day, but he presumably wants a Super Bowl appearance before he's done. That goal seems to getting further out of reach with the Raiders. His frustration was impossible to ignore on Monday night. It's very unlikely this is the last time Adams' displeasure becomes a story.