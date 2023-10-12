Race for the Case week 7: Oregon vs. Washington, USC vs. Notre Dame & Kansas vs. the NCAA

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.

Before their picks, the hosts break down the latest in the NCAA’s case against the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team as well as how it caused the IARP to shut down. After six years, a ruling on the five Level I infractions against Kansas has been determined and Bill Self is walking away unscathed. The IARP will be remembered as an abject failure as anyone who faced it went virtually unpunished. Dan provides his idea for what Charlie Baker should present to Congress next. A full restart and clean slate may be necessary for this new regime to try and earn some credibility.

Week 7 has a bundle of interesting games so the pod decides to go through their favorite watches for the upcoming weekend, including the battle for the Big Ten West, the anniversary of a 0-0 regulation game & the matchup for first place in the Mountain West.

The University of Washington’s new AD Troy Dannen made waves after being announced. Dannen decided to chirp Texas and Ohio State, stating that they should win more given the size of their annual budgets.

To close out the show, the guys give their Race for the Case picks for the No. 8 Oregon Ducks at the No. 7 Washington Huskies, the Texas A&M Aggies at the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 10 USC Trojans @ the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at the No. 12 UNC Tarheels, the No. 18 UCLA Bruins at the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers, and as always, Dan, Ross and Pat give their locks of the week.

