Race for the Case week 1: Georgia vs Clemson, West Virginia vs Penn State & Notre Dame vs Texas A&M

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview week 1 of the 2024 college football season. They dive deep into the top matchups of Georgia vs Clemson and Miami vs Florida, while also touching on West Virginia vs Penn State.

Dellenger also provides insight into the transfer quarterback market from this offseason and the massive group of new faces starting for Power 4 programs. They discuss whether first-year quarterbacks could help lead championship-caliber programs like Ohio State, Oregon, and Notre Dame to success.

They close out the show with Race for the Case, sharing their betting picks for the top matchups of week 1.

(0:56) West Virginia vs Penn State

(5:00) Quarterback Transfers

(19:01) Georgia vs Clemson

(27:40) Miami vs Florida

(34:50) Other games of the week

(45:03) Race for the case

