PSG annihilate Inter Milan to win first UCL Title! Was Kylian Mbappe holding them back?

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Stefano Fusaro break down the Champions League final right after the game’s conclusion and talk the main talking points from the match. What does PSG’s first ever Champions League title mean for the club? Can Inter Milan bounce back from this embarrassing end to a disappointing season?

Christian and Stefano then talk about the midfield battle and how PSG dominated the game from the middle of the field. They also talk about Desire Doue’s coming of age performance and how he has announced himself on the biggest of stages.

Christian and Stefano then chat the future of each club and their overall thoughts on this year’s Champions League campaign.

(1:30) - PSG shock the world with Inter Milan annihilation

(10:00) - Inter Milan end season on an embarrassing note

(18:00) - Amin El Hassan’s joins to celebrate PSG’s win

(28:00) - Deșire Doue’s CL Final coming of age performance

(33:00) - PSG have found the winning formula

(43:00) - Final CL thoughts

