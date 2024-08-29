Preseason Panic Meter: 15 players to be nervous about drafting | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season:

(2:10) - Welcome to the Preseason Panic Meter

(3:15) - Panic Meter: Kyren Williams as a punt returner?

(9:30) - Panic Meter: Dalvin Cook joining the Cowboys backfield

(12:00) - Panic Meter submissions from listeners

(44:45) - 3 players Sal Vetri is panicked about

