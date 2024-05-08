Post-draft NFL fantasy power rankings: Offenses we love, like and want to stay away from

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

With free agency and the draft behind us, what 32 teams look like today will likely be what they look like Week 1 and beyond for the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal the post-draft fantasy power rankings. The duo break down the rankings in sixtiers: Elite offensive ecosystems, teams on the cusp of being completemixed bag ecosystems, offensive ecosystems with something to prove, offenses that could go either way, and offenses that are best to stay away from in fantasy.

The two start out by identifying the top ten offenses in the league and what makes each an ecosystem worth investing in. Harmon and Pianowski dive into what the Lions and Texans have for an encore in 2024 and what they're true ceiling is after breakout seasons in 2023.

The duo then identifies the next tier of offenses: Ones we like but have major questions about them. Harmon can't contain his enthusiasm for the Colts offense but knows we still need to see Anthony Richardson for a full healthy season. Harmon and Pianowski also try to make sense of the Cowboys RB room and Packers WR room.

The two end the show listing the offenses that have something to prove but could be diamonds in the rough this season in terms of fantasy value. They also list the six offenses you likely want to avoid this season given they are under major rebuilds or reconstructions.

2:00 - The post-draft NFL fantasy power rankings show

6:15 - Teams 1-5: Will you have to overpay for Lions players this year?

17:55 - Teams 6-10: Are the Rams the most fragile ecosystem in the league?

30:55 - Teams 11-15: Time to be all in on Indy?

42:50 - Teams 16-20: What is JSN in Seattle?

53:30 - Teams 21-26: Can we trust anyone on the Browns?

1:01:05 - Teams 26-32: Can Harbaugh elevate Chargers and Herbert from bottom

