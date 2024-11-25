Poll: What is your least favorite Thanksgiving dish?

Table with elegant place settings and turkey motif during American Thanksgiving meal, with canned cranberry sauce visible, Lafayette, California, November 26, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

It’s almost time to gather around the Thanksgiving table and fill up your plate with your favorite seasonal delicacies.

But some traditions might leave a bad taste in your mouth, causing many Americans to bypass dreaded dishes on a buffet line or to tactfully pass along platters and bowls without partaking in a given culinary offering.

A recent Instacart survey conducted by the Harris Poll found that cranberry sauce topped the list of the least favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. Green bean casserole, pecan pie, roasted vegetables and yams are also ranked as foods to avoid, but of course these choices are a personal matter.

We’d like to hear from you! What are your least favorite Thanksgiving dishes?