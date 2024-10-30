Playoff rankings projections, Ohio State vs. Penn State preview & is USC cursed? | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman put on their CFP committee hats and give their take on the college football playoff rankings ahead of the official release next week. The trio agree that Oregon is their no.1 team, but there’s plenty of debate surrounding where programs like Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas, BYU and Georgia might belong.

The team has some Halloween fun by taking a look at the most ‘cursed’ teams in college football including the likes of USC, Penn State, Iowa & Tennessee.

Caroline, Fitz & Adam preview the biggest games of Week 10 such as Ohio State at Penn State, Texas A&M at South Carolina and Georgia taking on Florida.

(9:13) Power Hour playoff rankings

(9:28) Ranking no. 1

(9:59) Ranking no. 2

(11:51) Ranking no. 3

(13:31) Ranking no. 4

(15:58) Ranking no. 5

(18:13) Ranking no. 6

(18:18) Ranking no. 7

(25:02) Ranking no. 8

(30:29) Ranking no. 9

(32:50 ) Ranking no. 10

(36:28) Ranking no. 11

(37:06) Ranking no. 12

(40:36) Playoff seeding

(46:01) ‘Cursed’ CFB programs

(57:13) Ohio State vs. Penn State preview

(58:33) Texas A&M vs. South Carolina preview

(1:01:02) Louisville vs. Clemson preview

(1:02:02) Pitt vs. SMU preview

(1:04:14) Duke vs. Miami preview

(1:04:39) Oregon vs. Michigan preview

(1:05:58) Georgia vs. Florida preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts