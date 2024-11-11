The Playlist: Week 4 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 06: Goga Bitadze #35 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

🏀 Week 3 wrap up:

Chet Holmgren will be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks after he suffered a hip injury on Sunday night. It's a brutal development for OKC and fantasy managers.

Nikola Jokić is the first player in NBA history to post 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

The Cavs are 11-0!

🏆 Week 3 top fantasy performers:

Top category player: Nikola Jokić

Most points fantasy points in Week 3: Nikola Jokić

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups

Four players under 50% rostered that should be rostered in all leagues:

Scotty Pippen Jr. - PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (49% rostered)

Bennedict Mathurin - SG/SF, Indiana Pacers (49% rostered)

Payton Pritchard - PG, Boston Celtics (44% rostered)

Al Horford - PF/C, Boston Celtics (42% rostered)

Jose Alvarado - PG, New Orleans Pelicans (38% rostered)

I'm shocked he's not over 40% yet, considering that almost every guard in the Pelicans' backcourt is sitting in street clothes. In Alvarado's last six games, he has contributed a mix of everything for fantasy managers, averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.5 3s in 33.3 minutes per game contest.

Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson are out for weeks, leaving only Brandon Ingram and Alvarado as the primary ball-handlers. The Pels are down badly, but Alvarado should be rostered in all formats for his 3s, assists and thievery.

▶️ Étoufée - Vince Staples

Goga Bitadze - C, Orlando Magic (30% rostered)

The Magic's backup center has a history of making an impact when given the opportunity. Bitadze has short-term appeal, as Wendell Carter Jr. is dealing with plantar fasciitis and has recently been limited to cardio. Truth is, Carter stays hurt, so who knows if he's actually close to returning?

Bitadze has been ballin, averaging 33.1 fantasy points per game over his last three contests and providing counting stats in every category. He ranked 33rd in 9-cat leagues in Week 3. With no timetable for Carter's return, expect Bitadze to remain in the starting lineup, playing 27-30 minutes a night. He's a must-add player in all leagues.

▶️ The Truth - Nas

Kyshawn George, SF, Washington Wizards (28% rostered)

With four games on deck in Week 4 and no timetable for Kyle Kuzma's (groin) return to the lineup, George should be streamed in points and 9-category leagues. The rookie from The U has started four of the Wizards' last five games and has seen his minutes go up to over 30 per game over that span. George's on-ball defense has been a plus for the Wizards and he ranks in the 100th percentile in blocks from the wing position.

When factoring in his ability to stretch the floor with his rebounding, the Wiz have no choice but to keep giving him valuable minutes. George put up 32.6 fantasy points per game in points leagues last week and over his previous three games, he's averaged over 17 points with six boards, three assists and three 3s with nearly two stocks per night.

Naji Marshall - SG/SF Dallas Mavericks (4% rostered)

Marshall will continue seeing increased minutes without PJ Washington Jr. (knee) day-to-day and has a history of helping fantasy managers in points, 3s, rebounds and steals when given a chance. It wouldn't surprise me if Washington were more week-to-week since he's dealing with a sprained knee, but in any case, Marshall's started the last three games for the Mavs in Washington's absence and is averaging 12 points with five boards and a steal on 57% shooting.

The Mavs play on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, so one transaction will get you three starts this week. He's a good streaming option in Week 4.

Isaiah Stewart - PF/C, Detroit Pistons (20% rostered)

The backup big man has played 33 minutes in the last two games because of Jalen Duren's latest ankle injury. Over that span, Stewart has posted a solid 13 points, 9.5 boards and 1.5 blocks. Duren is day-to-day, but it's early in the season, so the Pistons will likely exercise caution with him. This leaves the door open for Stewart to play a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday and an additional two games later in the week.

Fantasy managers needing a big man may find Beef Stew valuable in Week 4. Given his low-end double-double potential, he's streamable for points and category formats.

Royce O'Neale - SF/PF, Phoenix Suns (28% rostered)

O'Neale will help fill the gap while KD is sidelined for at least two weeks due to a calf injury. Through 10 games this season, O'Neale is averaging 10 points, six rebounds and 1.8 stocks per game with an uber-efficient 48/49/89 shooting split. He will continue to come off the bench, but he was already rosterable in 12-team leagues before KD's injury. O'Neale is preferred in category leagues and his minutes may increase in the short term. Also, keep an eye on Ryan Dunn, who is rostered in only 2% of leagues.

🗓️ Schedule Highlights:

Week 3 daily schedule of games: Monday (5), Tuesday (8), Wednesday (11), Thursday (1), Friday (12), Saturday (5), Sunday (10)

Prime Streaming Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

16 teams play four games: Bulls, Cavaliers, Clippers, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Mavericks, Nets, Pelicans, Pistons, Rockets, Spurs, Suns, Thunder, Timberwolves and Wizards

12 teams play three games: 76ers, Bucks, Celtics, Grizzlies, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Lakers, Magic, Pacers, Raptors and Trail Blazers

2 teams play two games: Nuggets and Warriors

Back-to-Backs: Tuesday/Wednesday: 76ers, Bucks, Celtics, Knicks, Magic, Pistons, Suns, Timberwolves and Trail BlazersFriday/Saturday: Lakers, Kings, Pelicans, Raptors and SpursSaturday/Sunday: Hornets, Jazz and MavericksSunday/Monday: Bulls, Clippers, Hawks, Heat, Knicks, Pacers, Pistons, Rockets, Suns and Wizards

🚑 Injury news:

Welcome back!

Sixers C Joel Embiid: Expected to make his season debut Tuesday

Spurs G/F Devin Vassell: Made his season debut Saturday

Pelicans F Trey Murphy III: On track to make his season debut Monday

Waiting game:

Pelicans F/C Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out indefinitely

Suns F Kevin Durant (calf) is out for at least two weeks

Sixers G Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) to miss at least two weeks

Grizzlies G Ja Morant (hip) considered week-to-week

Heat G/F Jimmy Butler (ankle) is considered day-to-day

▶️ Hurt Me Soul - Lupe Fiasco

🔁 Rotation notes:

Denver Nuggets: Peyton Watson's stock is rising

The play: Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury, moving Watson. (21% rostered) into the starting lineup. The defensive specialist has hit double figures in five straight games and is shooting confidently from three, boosting his value. The issue with picking up Watson is that the Nuggets play two games in Week 4, starting Friday. If you have the space to pick him up, do it.

Golden State Warriors: New starting lineup to stick?

The Play: The Warriors remain one of the most frustrating teams when managing rotations and players. On Sunday, Steve Kerr announced he would like to continue starting Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The interesting part of his announcement is that he highlighted Melton's point-of-attack defense as the main reason for this decision. The Warriors have two games in Week 4, so Melton (11% rostered) isn't a must-add, but he's worth adding to your watch list after a surprising performance of 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals Sunday.

▶️ LoveHate Thing - Wale feat. Sam Dew

New Orleans Pelicans: We're running out of room in the infirmary

The play: Brandon Boston Jr. has started his last three games for the Pels and is averaging 17/4/4 with a 19% usage rate over his last five games. Trey Murphy III (hamstring) is returning to the lineup on Monday, but I'll likely be on a minutes restriction for several games. Boston Jr. is a good streaming option in the short term in all leagues, especially with Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, McCollum, Zion and Murray still out.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Life without Chet

The play: I'm not sure. The Thunder played small ball against the Warriors once Chet Holmgren left in the first quarter with a hip injury. Now that we know Holmgren is facing a lengthy absence, Isaiah Hartenstein's value increased. He's still out with a hand injury, but Ousmane Dieng is the only true big man currently available. I expect some combination of Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace or Aaron Wiggins to step up, but for now, fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach.

Philadelphia 76ers: Maxey out, Embiid returns

The play: The Sixers are terr-i-ble. Despite their MVP center returning to the lineup on Tuesday, Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) will be out for at least two weeks and Paul George (knee) will remain on a minute restriction. Don't drop Andre Drummond yet because the Sixers play a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, so Embiid is guaranteed to sit. Rookie Jared McCain is averaging 22.5 points with 3.5 threes in 31 minutes off the bench in his last two outings. He could be a good stream for Tuesday and Wednesday, with George and Embiid likely missing one of the two games.

▶️ Yeah That's Us - Major Figgas