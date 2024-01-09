Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain sending Tennessee Titans free sandwiches for helping Steelers make playoffs

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Tennessee Titans won't be playing playoff football this season, but they will be getting free sandwiches for helping out a fellow AFC team.

Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. will be sending sandwich kits to the Titans as a thank you for helping get the Steelers in the playoffs.

After the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday they needed the Titans to top the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to return to the postseason after a year away. The Titans went along with the plan on Sunday, thanks to Derrick Henry's big day.

"We all need a little help from our friends," said Primanti's CEO, Adam Golomb, said in a statement. "And we've got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we're meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends."

The Steelers and Bills will meet on Sunday afternoon for the first time in the playoffs since 1995.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!