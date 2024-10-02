Photos: Solar spectators await the annular 'ring of fire' eclipse

The moon moves across the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) (Esteban Felix/AP)

On Wednesday, an annular solar eclipse created a "ring of fire" effect across parts of South America, according to NASA.

Annular solar eclipses, which occur every one to two years, happen when the moon aligns between the Earth and the sun, but is too far away to completely block the sun. It results in a striking visual display where the sun's bright light forms the so-called ring of fire (called the annulus) around the darkened moon.

The eclipse path traversed regions over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as the remote island of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. The ring of fire was visible in parts of South America, specifically over Rapa Nui, as well as in parts of Argentina and Chile.

The peak of the eclipse, when the moon's shadow obscures the sun the most, occurred at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday and lasted for just over seven minutes.

Since the sun is never completely obscured, observers must wear proper eye protection at all times during this eclipse, according to NASA.

Annular solar eclipses are different from total solar eclipses in that there is no period of totality when the moon completely blocks the sun. Therefore, NASA warns viewers that it is never safe to look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection.

See images of the annular solar eclipse — and people enjoying the view.

