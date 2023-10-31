People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 8

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 8:
0:36 - Co-hosting today... Falcons HC Arthur Smith?
4:48 - Big injury updates for Cousins, Bourne
7:48 - Trade Deadline update
10:12 - Coping Corner candidates
11:11 - Candidate: Trevor Lawrence
17:42 - Candidate: Dameon Pierce
23:32 - People's Panic Meter
23:59 - Tony Pollard
33:04 - Non Elite QBs
38:44 - Zay Flowers
42:38 - Chris Olave
49:10 - Vikings players after Cousins injury
51:29 - Rams WRs: Puka Nacua + Cooper Kupp
52:25 - CJ Stroud
56:27 -Top 5 Waiver Wire pickups for Week 8
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts