People's Panic Meter, waiver wire pickups and Aaron Rodgers devastating injury

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football and where the New York Jets (and your fantasy teams) go from here.

Andy Behren joins Harmon for the rest of the podcast for his usual Tuesday appearance and the two kickoff the debut of the 'People's Panic Meter' for the regular season. Harmon and Behrens debate if it's too early to panic on Drake London and other top draft picks abysmal Week 1 performances.

To end the pod, Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups of the week and if there's any one that will emerge out of the Ravens backfield as a viable fantasy option after the season-ending injury to JK Dobbins.

0:23 - Special open: Reacting to Aaron Rodgers injury and wild MNF game

7:58 - People's Panic Meter

11:13 - Drake London

19:10 - Alexander Mattison

25:05 - Rachaad White

31:31 - Christian Kirk

36:47 - Bengals offense

39:28 - Ravens offense

45:34 - Bears offense

52:50 - Seahawks offense

56:17 - Jahmyr Gibbs

1:01:57 - Andy's top 5 waiver wire pickups of the week

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts