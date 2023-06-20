Patriots CB Jack Jones pleads not guilty to nine gun charges

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is seated at his arraignment on gun charges at East Boston Municipal Court, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Boston, Mass. Jones was charged with carrying two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones appeared in East Boston Municipal Court where he pled not guilty to nine weapons charges Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was arrested on June 16 at Boston's Logan International Airport when two loaded Glock 9mm firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day,” his lawyer, Rosemary C. Scapicchio said.

He posted a $30,000 bail and is expected to return to court on Aug. 18. That's an off day prior to the Patriots' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, though its unclear what discipline he'll face from the team.

In addition to an airport security violation, Jones was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

Jones was "almost fired" due to the social media response to his arrest, Scapicchio said outside of court according to MassLive. The lawyer went on to express gratitude that the "leaders of the Patriots" weren't swayed by it.

"All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football," Scapicchio, also said after the arraignment, via the Boston Globe. "He doesn't want to be a distraction at all."

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round of last year's draft. He played 13 games, recording 30 total tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown as a rookie last season. He also served a team-imposed, two-game suspension.

His time playing for USC ended in after two seasons in 2018 due to academic issues. Later that year, police said he burglarized a Panda Express, which landed him 45 days of house arrest. He transferred to Arizona State where he was suspended for most of the 2020 season for a violation of team rules.

Jones reportedly refused questions and didn't make a statement Tuesday. The Patriots issued a statement acknowledging his arrest and declined further comment.