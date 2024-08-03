Paris Olympics: Simone Biles flies to another gold in vault

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

PARIS – Simone Biles wasn’t leaving anything to chance in the vault final, soaring high off the table and delivering her signature, eponymous double backflip in pike position.

It’s called the Biles II, the hardest vault in the world and named after her because she was the first to ever do it in competition. Most won’t even attempt it in practice due to the danger of missing it.

With a degree of difficulty of 6.400, the highest in women’s gymnastics, Biles sometimes calls it her “big guns” that can close out competitions immediately. In this case her execution was nearly flawless (9.4) giving her massive 15.700 on her first attempt.

At that point, this was all but over. She added a Cheng (5.6 degree of difficulty) on her second attempt that yielded a 14.900.

Her two vault average was 15.300.

That was enough to sweep her way to a 10th Olympic medal and seventh gold by winning the individual vault competition here Saturday. It was her third gold in three attempts here in Paris. She won gold Tuesday in the team event and Thursday in the all-around.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who dueled Biles Thursday in the all-around competition, took silver with a 14.833 average. American Jade Carey took the bronze with a 14.466 average.

Biles qualified 0.700 in front of Andrade and owned a 0.900 degree of difficulty advantage, making her very difficult to defeat. Once she stuck the Biles II though, it was simple math. No one else in the competition attempted a vault with a difficulty above 5.600. Most were at 5.000. It was a competition for silver.

No one else in the competition landed a single vault as high as Biles’ average. Andrade’s 15.100 on the Cheng was the closest.

Essentially, there’s never been anything like Simone Biles in gymnastics, let alone the vault, the perfect outlet for her powerhouse athleticism.