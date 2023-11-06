Panthers QB Bryce Young throws 2 pick-sixes to Kenny Moore II on 3-interception day in loss to Colts

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

On a Sunday that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw two pick-sixes against the Indianapolis Colts on a three interception day. Both of them went to Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II in a 27-13 Colts win.

The first arrived late in the first half as Carolina looked to drive into scoring position. With 31 seconds remaining, Young looked to tight end Stephen Sullivan at midfield. Moore diagnosed the play and jumped the route. He intercepted the pass and ran it back 49 yards for a Colts touchdown.

Instead of cutting into the Colts' 13-3 lead, the Panthers went into halftime with a 20-3 deficit thanks to the score.

Then it happened again. With Indianapolis leading, 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, Young looked to running back Miles Sanders on a play-action screen pass. He overthrew his target and again found Moore with the errant pass.

One pick six is good. One Moore is better. ⚡️⚡️



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/e4z7VSoHBn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2023

Moore caught the ball and returned it 66 yards for his second score of the day to extend the Colts' lead to 27-10.

Like his first, Young's second interception took place with the Panthers driving and a chance to cut their deficit to one possession. Like his first, his second put points on the board for the Colts instead.

Later in the fourth, the Colts got to him again. This time, linebacker Segun Olubi recorded his first career interception on an underthrown pass over the middle intended for tight end Hayden Hurst.

At least this one wasn't returned for a touchdown.

It's been a rough season for Young, who entered Sunday averaging 5.6 yards per attempt with seven passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He finished Sunday completing 24 of 39 passes for 174 yards (4.4 yards per attempt) with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Panthers fell to 1-7 as a long season in Charlotte continued to see Young struggle.