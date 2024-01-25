Panthers to hire Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach, per report

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canales was successful with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a showing he will look to replicate with Bryce Young.

A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a deal to hire #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say. A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out.



On to Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/reRLcNstSG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

