Panic Meter: Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson, Patrick Mahomes + Waiver Wire pickups | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

Week 4 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and many more.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the two MNF games including the wild shootout that took place between the Seahawks and Lions. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:00) - Matt's monologue on MNF games: SEA@DET + TEN@MIA

(15:00) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Garrett Wilson + Breece Hall, Chris Olave, Bijan Robinson + Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Josh Allen, Mark Andrews

(51:30) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Brandon Aiyuk, Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears

(1:07:30) - Waiver Wire Connections: Players you need to target this week

