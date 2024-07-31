Pan Zhanle sets new world record in the 100-meter freestyle at 2024 Paris Olympics

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 5 NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 31: Zhanle Pan of Team People's Republic of China celebrates after winning gold in a world record time in the Men's 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

China's Pan Zhanle made history on Wednesday at Paris' La Défense Arena, winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter freestyle and breaking the world record — which he set back in February. It was the first world record to be broken in the pool at these Paris Olympic Games.

The first-time Olympian posted a 46.40, shaving .40 seconds off the previous world record 46.80 he set earlier this year at the world championships in Doha. Australia's Kyle Chalmers won silver with a 47.48, while Romania's David Popovici won bronze with a 47.49. Team USA's Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.

The 19-year-old Zhanle's performance helped cap off a banner day in the pool, with Team USA's Katie Ledecky cruising to a gold medal in the 1500-meter freestyle, and France's Leon Marchand completing an unprecedented Olympic double, winning gold in both the 200-meter butterfly and the 200-meter breaststroke.