Padres win streak tracker: San Diego has won 8 straight to start 2025 season

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by Manny Machado #13 after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park on April 02, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are off to a hot start to the 2025 season, stringing together eight wins in their first two series against the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians. The team has been buoyed by strong offensive showings from Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gavin Sheets and Jackson Merrill, whom the Padres signed to a nine-year, $135 million extension on Wednesday.

This streak surpasses the Padres' longest win streak of seven games during the 2024 season, when they finished second in the NL West behind the Dodgers, who are also off to an 8-0 start. The Tampa Bay Rays tied the record (13) for the most wins to begin a season in 2023.

Padres' 2025 win streak

March 27: Padres 7, Braves 4

March 28: Padres 4, Braves 3

March 29: Padres 1, Braves 0

March 30: Padres 5, Braves 0

March 31: Padres 7, Guardians 2

April 1: Padres 7, Guardians 0

April 2: Padres 5, Guardians 2

Upcoming schedule

April 4: Padres at Cubs, 11:20 a.m. PT

April 5: Padres at Cubs, 11:20 a.m. PT

April 6: Padres at Cubs, 11:20 a.m. PT

April 7: Padres at A's, 7:05 p.m. PT

April 8: Padres at A's, 7:05 p.m. PT

April 9: Padres at A's, 12:35 p.m. PT