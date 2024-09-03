OT Trent Williams, 49ers reportedly finalizing new contract to end holdout

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during pregame warmups before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Trent Williams is traveling to San Francisco to reportedly finalize a new deal with the 49ers, his agency posted on X Tuesday morning.

A new contract would ensure that the 11-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle will be in uniform for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and end a holdout that has kept Williams away from the team for the entirety of training camp

According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, the 36-year-old, who was the NFL's top pass blocking tackle with a 95.8% pass block win rate, has amassed over $4 million in fines due to missed practices and the team's three preseason games.

The reason for Williams holding out is that his contract has three years left but no guaranteed money remaining. That is part of a six-year, $138.1 million contract he signed in March 2021.

Williams getting a new deal would end the second contract dispute the 49ers general manager John Lynch has had to deal with this offseason. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sat out during training camp and was nearly traded before agreeing to a new four-year, $120 million contract last week.

While not a hold out, Christian McCaffrey also was on a deal this offseason with no guaranteed money remaining, but ended up signing a new two-year, $38 million extension in June with $24 million guaranteed.

Aside from his double-digit Pro Bowl appearances, Williams is also a three-time First-team All-Pro and a 2015 Second-team All-Pro. He was the fourth overall pick in 2010 out of Oklahoma and is entering his 14th NFL season. He began his career with Washington and has been with the 49ers since a 2020 trade.