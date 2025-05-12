Olympic champion, Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder arrested for involvement in Columbus prostiution ring

ZAGREB, CROATIA - FEBRUARY 6: Kyle Frederick Snyder of the USA during UWW Grand Prix Ranking Series Zagreb Open 2025 Men's Freestyle 97kg weight class gold medal match on February 6, 2025 at Arena Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Matija Habljak/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

Olympic gold medal wrestler Kyle Snyder was among 16 men arrested and charged for his involvement in a prostitution ring in Columbus, Ohio, according to local police.

Snyder, 29, who wrestled at Ohio State from 2015-18, responded to an ad posted online by Columbus police for escort services. He called and texted to answer one of the ads on Friday, May 9, according to Sgt. Joe Albert. Snyder paid an undercover officer cash to request a sex act and was arrested on the scene.

During his freestyle wrestling career, Snyder won two Olympic medals. He earned gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Snyder also competed at the 2024 Paris Games and finished in fourth place.

At Ohio State, Snyder won three consecutive Big Ten and NCAA championships from 2016-18 competing as a heavyweight. In 2015, he was also part of a team conference championship with the Buckeyes. In 2016, Snyder earned a "triple crown," winning the World, NCAA and Olympic championships as the youngest wrestler to ever accomplish that feat.

During a very accomplished career, Snyder also won three gold medals at both the Pan Am Games and World Champiionshps, and finished first seven times at the Pan Am Championships. In 2024, Snyder was induced into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.