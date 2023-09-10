Oklahoma AD 'disappointed' after Art Briles appears on field after SMU game

FOOTBALL: JUL 01 The XLII Italian Bowl TOLEDO, OH - JULY 01: Firenze Guelfi head coach Art Briles gives instructions to his players on the field during the Italian Football League XLII Italian Bowl football game between the Parma Panthers and the Firenze Guelfi on July 1, 2023 at Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday night that former Baylor coach Art Briles should not have been on the field after the Sooners’ win over SMU.

Briles, the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, was on the field in an Oklahoma shirt after the 28-11 victory. When asked about Briles' presence after the game, coach Brent Venables said it was "being dealt with" while Castiglione issued a postgame statement.

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans who I learned of the postgame situation tonight,” Castiglione said. “It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

Art Briles is here pic.twitter.com/HmDoaxjZQ9 — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 10, 2023

Lebby justified Briles’ presence after the game by saying that Briles is the grandfather of his two children and that the entire family was on the field.

Jeff Lebby response to Art Briles being on the #Sooners sideline: pic.twitter.com/P3nErNKtB4 — Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) September 10, 2023

Briles was fired from Baylor in disgrace in 2016 as part of the school's systemic failure to properly address claims of sexual assault by football players. An NCAA rules panel said in a report in 2021 that Briles had an "incurious attitude toward potential criminal conduct" by football players and that he "generally relied" on his staff when it came to those matters. The panel also said Briles "failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case."

Lebby, 39, was an assistant at Baylor from 2008-2016. He was the team’s running backs coach in 2015 and stayed in that capacity for another season after Briles’ dismissal. A female student at Baylor said Lebby was one of the coaches who didn’t act when she said she was assaulted by a Baylor player.

Lebby worked at UCF and Ole Miss before he was hired by Venables to run Oklahoma’s offense ahead of the 2022 season.

Following Saturday night's game, the OU Daily noted that Lebby changed his profile picture on Instagram to a picture of himself and Briles with Lebby's two children.