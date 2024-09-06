Officials apparently let Chiefs coordinator Steve Spagnuolo call timeout, which isn't legal

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 17: Steve Spagnuolo, defensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, watches third quarter preseason game action against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Late in the first half in Thursday night's opener, the Kansas City Chiefs had a defensive personnel problem on the field and needed a timeout. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ran down the sideline signaling for a timeout. It was granted.

There was one problem: Only the head coach can call a timeout from the sideline.

The timeout helped the Chiefs. With nine seconds left in the half and some time to regroup, the Chiefs forced an incompletion. The Baltimore Ravens settled for a field goal.

While all of NBC's replays didn't show what Andy Reid was doing at that moment, the network's rules analyst Terry McAulay said on the broadcast that if Spagnuolo's timeout was granted, it shouldn't have been.

"He can't do that," McAulay said. "It has to be the head coach who comes down. Nobody else can call a timeout on the sideline except the head coach."

NBC announcer Mike Tirico said that an official "in the back corner" recognized Spagnuolo's timeout and whistled for it. Spagnuolo had a sheepish look when he turned back to Reid after the timeout and appeared to be apologizing to the head coach for taking it upon himself to call a timeout. The referee came right to Spagnuolo and appeared to admonish him.

It worked. It's possible the timely timeout from the defensive coordinator cost the Ravens a touchdown, and they got a field goal instead. That was a big reason the Chiefs went into halftime with a 13-10 lead.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!